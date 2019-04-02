Home

Bryan C. Alexander Obituary
Bryan Charles Alexander "Pops", beloved husband of Tracy (Anderson) Alexander, passed away unexpectedly and far too soon on March 30, 2019 from doing something he loved, riding his motorcycle. He was born in Hartford, CT on September 30, 1970 making him a young and full of life 48 years old. He was the son of William and Kathy Alexander of Ellington, CT. After graduating from Ellington High School, he served his country in the U.S. Army. Bryan loved his family, his friends, and his grandchildren. Out of all his accomplishments, he was most proud of his wife, his children Tyler, James, Hunter, his step children Kaila and Ahmelia, and most of all his grandchildren, Jordyn, Addelyn, and Hudson. Bryan was the most hardworking and selfless man who only cared about making everyone around him happy. He was full of love and had the biggest heart imaginable. He believed everyone, even those most undeserving, deserved a friend. He was that friend. In addition to his wife, parents, children, and grandchildren, he is also survived by his brothers, Bart and his wife Carolyn, Chris and his wife Kristen, his nephews, as well as many extended family and friends. Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 4-7 P.M. on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Introvigne Funeral Home, 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, CT. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made to the Crystal Lake Food Pantry, 278 Sandy Beach Rd., Ellington, CT 06029. For online condolences or directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com

Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 2, 2019
