Bryan J. Perry


1943 - 2019
Bryan J. Perry Obituary
Bryan J. Perry 76, resident of New Port Richey, FL, formerly of Bristol CT and Tolland MA, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 surrounded by family. Bryan was born in Bristol on February 25, 1943 and was a son of the late Joseph and Viola (Buccheri) Perry. Bryan was predeceased by his brother Richard Perry. Bryan was a great friend to many. He had an independent and entrepreneurial spirit and throughout his life he owned and operated two small manufacturing businesses. Bryan enjoyed fishing and spent countless hours in the ocean. In 2015 Bryan retired to Florida to enjoy more time in the warmth and near the sea. Bryan leaves behind his dear friend and companion Dawn Bayer; his seven children: Tammy LaMonte and husband William of Burlington, Sherri Welch and companion Robert Poggio of Burlington, Joseph Perry and wife Pamela of Burlington, Scott Perry and wife Judy of New Hartford, Kelly Ray and husband Jamie of Ball Ground, GA, Tina Perry and companion Sean McCann of Bristol and Daniel Perry of Redmond, WA; his sister and brother-in-law Gilmond and Barbara (Perry) Blanchette; eighteen grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Bryan also leaves behind his many adventures in all of our memories. At Bryan's request, no services will be held. Remembrances may be made at www.legacy.com and donations in Bryan's memory may be made to The Ocean Conservancy at www.oceanconservancy.org, an NGO that helps protect our oceans.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 31, 2019
