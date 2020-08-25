Bryan Palmer, 55, of New Britain, beloved husband of Donna Russell Palmer, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020, at New Britain General Hospital. Bryan was born on January 23, 1965, in St. Thomas, Jamaica, to the late Joseph Palmer and Dorrett Kerr. Shortly after his 14th birthday, Bryan migrated from Jamaica to Hartford, CT. Bryan attended A.I Prince Technical Trade School, where he chose electrical as his trade. Bryan later worked as an electrical apprentice and obtained his license. Bryan was always ambitious and had a desire to do more and encouraged all those he came in contact with to do the same. In April 2001, Bryan acquired the name of his business, P&L Electric, LLC, and he prided himself as a minority business owner to offer exceptional services. Bryan also provided an abundance of employment opportunities to members of his community. Bryan was always the life of any celebration, and he loved to dance, enjoyed socializing and traveling. Above all, Bryan was extremely family-oriented and dedicated his life to his family. Gone but never forgotten, in addition to his loving wife Donna Russell Palmer, Bryan leaves behind his mother, Dorrett Kerr, his siblings, Michelle P. Palmer, Patrick Henry, Rosemarie Cole, Winston Palmer, Alton Palmer, Eslete Palmer, and Andrew Palmer. Bryan was predeceased by his older brother, Calvin Williams. Bryan has two daughters, Michelle A. Palmer and Antonia Jackson, with his former wife, Marlene Jackson, and a son Bryan Palmer Jr. and daughter, Sandra Palmer with his former partner, Barbara Stone. Bryan was also a loving step-father to his wife's children, Jason Downie, Greg Downie, Theo Downie, and Theona Downie. Bryan has three grand-children that he adored dearly, Kevin "KJ" Bingham, Kashya Downie, and Kaylee Bingham. Bryan leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of other family and friends all around the world. A Celebration of His Life will take place on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 10:00AM at Rehoboth Church of God, 1170 Blue Hills Avenue, Bloomfield, CT 06002. Calling hours will be held Thursday, August 27, from 7:00PM-9:00PM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Services (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby St, Bloomfield, CT 06002 as well as Friday, August 28, 2020 from 9:00AM-10:00AM at Rehoboth Church of God; with Interment at Mtn. View Cemetery, 30 Mountain Ave, Bloomfield, CT 06002 and Repast will take place at the Colin Bennet Building, 1229 Albany Ave, Hartford, CT 06112. An all-white BBQ celebration will take place on Saturday, August 29, beginning at 6:00PM, 249 Blue Hills Ave, Hartford, CT 06112. To leave a message of comfort for the Palmer family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com