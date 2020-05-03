Burton A. Aldrich, 83, of Simsbury, beloved husband of Georgia (Gatto) Aldrich, died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at John Dempsey Hospital, after a long illness. He was born September 24, 1936 in New Britain, son of the late Clarence and Elva (Brown) Aldrich and had lived in Berlin prior to moving to Simsbury 52 years ago. A graduate of Berlin High School and The Teachers College of CT/CCSU, Mr. Aldrich was a Science and History Teacher at Watertown and Simsbury High Schools for 35 years prior to his retirement in 1993. He also taught Drivers Education and was a Real Estate Agent. He was a member of Simsbury Golf Club, the Teachers Union and Real Estate Association. Burton enjoyed being at his lake house, playing poker, movies, sailing, making home repairs and collecting coins and stamps. In addition to his loving wife of 20 years, he is survived by his children, Burton Aldrich, Jr. and wife Colette of Ellington, Brenden Aldrich and wife Lynn of Simsbury; his grandchildren, Dakota, Preston, Connor and Amanda; his sister, Joyce Cichowski and her husband Francis; sister in-law, Shirley Aldrich; step children, Debra Laskowski and husband Ed and David Chamberlin; five step grandchildren; two step granddaughters and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Raymond Aldrich. Service will be private. Donation in Burton's memory may be made to Key Human Services, 1290 Silas Deane Highway, Suite 1A, Wethersfield, CT 06109. Please visit Burton's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.