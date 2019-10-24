Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home
443 East Street
Suffield, CT 06078
(860) 668-7324
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
4:00 PM
Burton E. Hamilton


1931 - 2019
Burton E. Hamilton Obituary
Burton E Hamilton joined his heavenly family on October 19, 2019. Born in 1931, he spent his childhood in Wethersfield where he met his childhood sweetheart and love of his life, Beverly Anderson. Burt and Bev married in 1953, the same year he graduated with a BS in engineering from the University of Connecticut. A life-long learner, Burt later earned a Masters of Science in computer science from Rochester Polytechnic Institute. From 1953 to 1987 Burt worked in the engineering department of Hamilton Standard. Burt and Bev lived in Windsor from 1957 to 1986 where they were active in the First Church in Windsor. Burt's deep faith was an integral part of his life. After the loss of their sons Jeffrey and Scott in the 1980s, Burt and Bev moved to Enfield, where until his death Burt was an active member of the Oldefield Farm's Homeowners Association. During their time in Enfield, Burt and Bev enjoyed traveling, experiencing adventures in destinations including Branson, Missouri; Alaska and the Panama Canal. Burt is pre-deceased by his beloved family, including Beverly, his wife of 58 years; his sons Jeffrey and Scott; his brother Ernest of California and sister Marilyn Eustice of Florida. Burt is survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, friends and neighbors who loved him deeply and will miss him greatly. Ever curious, Burt was loved for his inquisitive mind, love of trivia, puzzles and country music and for his big laugh and generous spirit in which he naturally cared for others before himself. Humility, grace and gratitude came naturally to Burt. A talented woodworker, Burt's creations will be treasured by their recipients as a lasting testament to the remarkable life he led and the difference he made in the lives of those fortunate to have known him. The family will receive callers from 3-4PM Saturday, October 26th at the Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home, 443 East St. N. (Rt. 159), Suffield, a funeral service will be held there immediately thereafter at 4PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, Burt has requested donations be made to the First Church in Windsor, 107 Palisado Ave., Windsor, CT 06095. Go rest high on that mountain, your work here on Earth is done. Until we meet again. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneral home.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 24, 2019
