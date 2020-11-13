1/1
Byron Birtles
Byron S. Birtles, 82, of East Hartford passed Wednesday (June 24, 2020) at home. He was a long-time resident of East Hartford as well as East Lyme CT. He leaves two daughters, Darlene Smith of Charlestown RI. and Kelly Rainey of Tonawanda NY., a son, Scott Birtles of Cranston RI.; two sisters, Denise Smaglis of East Hartford CT. and Janice Birtles Robson of Debary FL.; and 9 grandchildren, Zachary, Alex, Nicholas, Jordan, Madison, Alexandria, Marissa, Shane and Amanda. Byron was retired after over 50 years in the automobile business and spent a great deal of time in Niantic and East Lyme in his retirement. Services will be private.

Published in Hartford Courant from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
November 10, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
