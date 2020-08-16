1/
Byron "Smoke" Davis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Byron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Byron "Smoke" Davis, 63, of Hartford, died peacefully at home on August 10, 2020. Byron was born on July 18, 1957 to Fred (deceased) and Jesse Davis. Byron is survived by his mother, children/grandchildren: Byron (Shyla, Angela & Byron Jr.), Bernard (Bernard Jr. & Brea), Akia (Myles, Jayanna & Austyn), Sirena (Nastasia & Nasia), and Brendon; his siblings and other relatives/friends. A photo tribute/longer obituary, "In Memory of Byron "Smoke" Davis is on YouTube.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 15, 2020
Please accept my sincere condolences, may you find comfort from the encouraging words found at. 1Thessalonians 4:14
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved