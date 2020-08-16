Byron "Smoke" Davis, 63, of Hartford, died peacefully at home on August 10, 2020. Byron was born on July 18, 1957 to Fred (deceased) and Jesse Davis. Byron is survived by his mother, children/grandchildren: Byron (Shyla, Angela & Byron Jr.), Bernard (Bernard Jr. & Brea), Akia (Myles, Jayanna & Austyn), Sirena (Nastasia & Nasia), and Brendon; his siblings and other relatives/friends. A photo tribute/longer obituary, "In Memory of Byron "Smoke" Davis is on YouTube.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 16, 2020.