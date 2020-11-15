Byron Hugh George Tyrell, born in Jamaica, West Indies, June 20, 1942, 81 years old, of Bloomfield, Connecticut, transitioned from his earthly home to his eternal home on November 7, 2020. He is survived by Sybil Tyrell, his beloved wife of 54 years, daughter Patricia Tyrell, and grandchildren Tyrell White and Taylor Wade. He was predeceased by son Barrington Tyrell. Byron was the third of seven children born to Mr. Gerald and Mrs. Viola Tyrell. He was predeceased by brothers Harris Tyrell, and Vanley Tyrell and is survived by siblings Leslie Tyrell (brother), Lloyd Tyrell (brother), Agatha Thomas (sister), Osborne Tyrell (brother), Milton Tyrell (brother) and Philip Jackson (brother). He moved to Bermuda as a young man and worked at the Castle Harbor for 15 years. He was a minster for the Church of God while residing on the island of Bermuda and could be heard playing the saxophone for the church ministry. Byron was identified as a pillar in the community. He helped families on the island build a relationship with God and supported new families migrating from Jamaica and or other islands through outreach programs. Byron and Sybil Tyrell moved to Hartford in 1970 where Byron started his own business G & S Builders. He was a contractor with the City of Hartford. He continued to play the saxophone at the churches he attended (Blue Hills Church of God and then New Birth Tabernacle). He was fondly called Brother Tyrell by most who know him. Well respected in the community as a family man, Christian man, hard worker and leader. Funeral services will take place at the Rehoboth Church, 1170 Blue Hills Avenue, Bloomfield, CT on Saturday, November 21, 2020. The viewing will commence at 9AM-10AM. Burial services will be private for the family only. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com
