C. David Cudmore, 74, of Wethersfield, beloved husband to Wendy (Leahy) Cudmore, peacefully passed away Tuesday, May 14, in Hartford Hospital. David was born August 19, 1944, and raised in Prince Edward Island, Canada. He was the eldest of two sons to the late Charles Freeman and Thelma (MacArthur) Cudmore. The family moved to the United States in the early sixties and resided in Massachusetts. Dave enlisted in the U.S. Navy in September 1963 and served in the North Atlantic aboard the USS Raleigh. His unit's mission was to promote good will and enhance U.S. relationships. In fact, that's what Dave did for the entirety of his life. Following his Naval Service, Dave worked many jobs before beginning his thirty-year career in the publishing business. Prior to his retirement in 2005, David was a salesman for Penguin Publishing, calling on booksellers along the eastern seaboard. He was recognized throughout his career numerous times as "Salesman of the Year". Dave's success was in large part the result of his outgoing personality, quick wit, and engaging demeanor. He never met a stranger. Following his retirement in 2005, Dave was active in the local community, serving as the Assistant Chief of the Wethersfield Volunteer Ambulance, and later as an associate member. He was also a certified CPR instructor who taught members of the Wethersfield Fire Department and Wethersfield Ambulance, as well as anyone else interested in learning how to become a lifesaver. Dave always had a project underway, whether for his own family, a friend or a neighbor. No task was too great or small for him to undertake – a combination of "Mister Fix-It" and the neighborhood good-will-ambassador. Dave loved bad jokes and good wine. His infectious smile, twinkling blue eyes, and hearty laugh will long be remembered and sorely missed by his family, friends, and wonderful neighbors. His greatest passion and joy in life was spending time with his family, who he adored. Along with his wife Wendy, David will be fondly remembered by his son, James Allen Cudmore (Margie Butkiewicz) and her daughter, Halia, all of Rocky Hill; two daughters, Kathleen Brinich (Vincent) of Wallingford, and Courtney Cudmore of Wethersfield; as well as his three cherished grandchildren, Allen, Jacob, and Jesse. He also leaves his Canadian cousins, Blaine (Anita) and Dale (Kim) Murphy, who were like brothers to him; sisters-in-law, Carla Leahy, Kate Voigts (Kevin), and Susan Cudmore; and brother-in law, Michael Krezinski (Jane), eight nieces and many great-nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by his brother Doug; mother-in-law, Jean Leahy; sister-in-law, Jill (Leahy) Krezinski, and brother-in-law, Ted Leahy. Friends and relatives may pay their respects to David and the Cudmore family, Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 10 am to 12 noon at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 34 Beaver Rd., Wethersfield. A Celebration of David's life will be at 12 noon in the funeral home, with Pastor Chris Skowronek officiating. The family suggests memorial donations be made to the Wethersfield Ambulance Association, 206 Prospect St., Wethersfield. To extend online condolences and/or share a memory, please visit farleysullivan.com.





Published in The Hartford Courant on May 16, 2019