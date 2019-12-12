Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeLeon Funeral Home
104 Main Street
Hartford, CT 06106
(860) 522-3735
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeLeon Funeral Home
104 Main Street
Hartford, CT 06106
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows
Hartford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for C. Martinez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

C. Martinez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
C. Martinez Obituary
It is with extreme sadness that the family of Cecilia Martinez, 79 of Hartford, announces her passing on Dec 7th. Cecilia was a loving wife to George Martinez of 56 years, mother to Gina Rosado, Dalia Martinez and grandmother to Junior, Jalen, Gisselle & Gabriella. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, December 15th from 4p-8p at DeLeon Funeral in Hartford. The burial will be held at Mt St. Benedict Cemetery in Bloomfield, following a Funeral Mass on Monday, Dec 16th at 10am, Our Lady of Sorrows, Hartford.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of C.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -