C. Michael Hayes


1933 - 2019
C. Michael Hayes Obituary
Mike Hayes, 86, formerly of Canton, CT and Mission, TX passed away on Aug. 7th, 2019 in Mobile, AL. Mike was born March 20, 1933 in Chicago IL to Charles and Hattie (Kotras) Hayes. Mike served in the Navy during the Korean War. He received over 40 patents in his career as a chemist. His true passion was nature and outdoors. As a self taught naturalist, he traveled the world to observe and skillfully photograph birds, plants, insects, and found his greatest joy observing big cats and other mammals. Mike is survived by his sister Patricia Hayes of La Grange IL, daughter Jeanne Hayes of Newington, CT, son Thomas Hayes and wife Susan also of Newington, granddaughters ,Hannah Hartzsch and husband Matthew of Glastonbury CT, Madeline Hayes and wife Alexandra Carbone of Peabody MA. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Roaring Brook Nature Center, 70 Gracey Rd, Canton, CT. 06010
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 16, 2019
