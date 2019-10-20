Home

D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 563-6117
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
View Map
C. Robert Harris Jr. Obituary
C. "Charlie" Robert Harris, Jr., 69, of Wethersfield, beloved son of Pat (Holloway) McFeeley of Naples, FL and the late C. Robert Harris, Sr. of Wethersfield, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 following complications during a stay at Hartford Hospital. Charlie was a 1968 graduate of Wethersfield High School and worked as a machinery repairman at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft for many years. He also helped out on the family farm and sponsored race cars at Stafford Motor Speedway. He will be forever missed by his mother Pat; his brother, Jeff Harris of Newington; two sisters, Peggy Harris of Wethersfield and Jackie Ann Baldyga and husband Bill of Lisbon, as well as many extended family members and friends. The funeral service will be Thursday (October 24) at 10 a.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. Burial will follow in Village Cemetery, Wethersfield. Family and friends may call on Wednesday (October 23) from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Charlie's memory to the , 45 Ash Street, East Hartford, CT 06108. To share a memory of Charlie with his family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 20, 2019
