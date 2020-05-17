Cait Conneely
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cait's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cait (Griffin) Conneely, 84, of Hartford, beloved wife of the late Edward Conneely, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Cait, the youngest daughter of Michael and Hannah Griffin, was born April 28,1936 on her family's farm in the village of Feohanagh on the Dingle Peninsula, Co. Kerry, Ireland. In 1956, she emigrated to Connecticut to join her sisters in supporting their family back in Ireland and build a life in America. Cait met her husband Eddie at the Irish American Home on Hartford's Front Street and they settled in the south end, raising their children on Montowese Street. Cait was a devoted mom and "Nanny" to her seven grandchildren and dearly loved member of a tightknit group of family and lifelong friends. She will be remembered for Sunday dinners, her love of dancing and music, her knack for fixing anything and everything, the beautiful way she took care of her elderly neighbors, nightly tea with Eddie, Coley and Theresa Mommy, her great sense of fun, deep faith, and inability to resist sweets. Cait is survived by her children Michael and wife, Martha of Wethersfield, Maureen Sullivan and husband, Jim of Wethersfield, Ed and wife, Tara of Rocky Hill; her grandchildren, Jimmy, Grace, Kathleen, Hannah, Eamon, Caitlin, and Connor, her sister Josie Hogan and husband Tom of Dublin, Ireland, her sister-in-laws Theresa Conneely of Hartford and Nan Conneely of Glencolmcille, Ireland as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends in both the US and Ireland. In addition to her parents and husband Eddie, she was predeceased by her siblings John, Nell, Bridgit, Maura, Lawrence and their spouses, and her in-laws Coley, Michael, Mary, Thomas, Barbara, Patrick, Brid, John, Joseph and their spouses. In consideration of the current health crisis, burial will be private. A memorial celebration will be planned at a later date. The family wishes to thank Cait's caregivers including Moira Divane, the staff of Atria Greenridge Place, and her angels Selifatou and Isabella who have been by her side these past days. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org). Due to health concerns, a private burial will take place in Village Cemetery, Wethersfield. The Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, please visit Farleysullivan.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 16, 2020
Dear Michael and family, we were so saddened to hear of your mothers passing. Everything you wrote in her obituary was so true. I remember her from way back in the 70s walking you to school Michael and Eddie, I always saw her at Stop & Shop and we would always talk she , was such a wonderful mother, the love she had for her family and sisters was so big whenever she talked of them you could see the love in her eyes. She will be missed I haven't seen her in a couple of years but I Remember her beautiful smile. We had such great moms !!They're probably up there talking about you , Rich Michael U, Dough and Dave , all you south end boys, what good kidS you were!May she Rest In Peace.. our thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time love Cinda, Jr. Sebby lll and Christina Fiamma
Cinda fiamma
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved