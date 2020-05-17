Dear Michael and family, we were so saddened to hear of your mothers passing. Everything you wrote in her obituary was so true. I remember her from way back in the 70s walking you to school Michael and Eddie, I always saw her at Stop & Shop and we would always talk she , was such a wonderful mother, the love she had for her family and sisters was so big whenever she talked of them you could see the love in her eyes. She will be missed I haven't seen her in a couple of years but I Remember her beautiful smile. We had such great moms !!They're probably up there talking about you , Rich Michael U, Dough and Dave , all you south end boys, what good kidS you were!May she Rest In Peace.. our thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time love Cinda, Jr. Sebby lll and Christina Fiamma

Cinda fiamma

Friend