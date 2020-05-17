Cait (Griffin) Conneely, 84, of Hartford, beloved wife of the late Edward Conneely, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Cait, the youngest daughter of Michael and Hannah Griffin, was born April 28,1936 on her family's farm in the village of Feohanagh on the Dingle Peninsula, Co. Kerry, Ireland. In 1956, she emigrated to Connecticut to join her sisters in supporting their family back in Ireland and build a life in America. Cait met her husband Eddie at the Irish American Home on Hartford's Front Street and they settled in the south end, raising their children on Montowese Street. Cait was a devoted mom and "Nanny" to her seven grandchildren and dearly loved member of a tightknit group of family and lifelong friends. She will be remembered for Sunday dinners, her love of dancing and music, her knack for fixing anything and everything, the beautiful way she took care of her elderly neighbors, nightly tea with Eddie, Coley and Theresa Mommy, her great sense of fun, deep faith, and inability to resist sweets. Cait is survived by her children Michael and wife, Martha of Wethersfield, Maureen Sullivan and husband, Jim of Wethersfield, Ed and wife, Tara of Rocky Hill; her grandchildren, Jimmy, Grace, Kathleen, Hannah, Eamon, Caitlin, and Connor, her sister Josie Hogan and husband Tom of Dublin, Ireland, her sister-in-laws Theresa Conneely of Hartford and Nan Conneely of Glencolmcille, Ireland as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends in both the US and Ireland. In addition to her parents and husband Eddie, she was predeceased by her siblings John, Nell, Bridgit, Maura, Lawrence and their spouses, and her in-laws Coley, Michael, Mary, Thomas, Barbara, Patrick, Brid, John, Joseph and their spouses. In consideration of the current health crisis, burial will be private. A memorial celebration will be planned at a later date. The family wishes to thank Cait's caregivers including Moira Divane, the staff of Atria Greenridge Place, and her angels Selifatou and Isabella who have been by her side these past days. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org). Due to health concerns, a private burial will take place in Village Cemetery, Wethersfield. The Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, please visit Farleysullivan.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.