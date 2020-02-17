Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
595 Norwich Road
Plainfield, CT 06374
(860) 564-2296
Resources
More Obituaries for Caitlin Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Caitlin O. Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Caitlin Osanna Brown, 30 Major Drive, Plainfield, CT, "our sweet Caity B", passed away unexpectedly on January 30, 2020. The grief we are feeling is beyond words. Caitlin was born in New Milford, CT on November 18, 1984. She was a most amazing and imaginative child and brought that creativity into her adulthood. Caity was a wonderful writer, song writer and visual artist. She played her music at many local venues. She had a soul that shined even in her darkest moments. Through her most difficult days, she always had a listening ear for her friends. Her soul showed in the eyes and on the faces of her two children Maggie, 22 months, named after her maternal grandmother Margaret and Max 9 months named after her paternal grandfather. It was a joy to be with her and her children. She was a wonderful mother. She leaves behind her two children Maggie and Max, and their father Matthew Williams. Also her loving mother, father and brother, Doreen Osanna, Philip, her brother Matthew Brown and her special Auntie Andrea. She also leaves behind many other aunts, cousins and many many friends, all of whom she deeply loved. A Celebration of Life and memorial service will be planed for in the spring. Notice of the celebration of life will be posted on Caitlin's, Philip's and Doreen's FaceBook pages.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Caitlin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -