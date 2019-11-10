Home

POWERED BY

Services
First Church of the Living God
70 Whitney St
Hartford, CT 06105
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Church of the Living God
70 Whitney St
Hartford, CT
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
First Church of the Living God
70 Whitney St
Hartford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Caleb Dinnald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Caleb Benjamin Dinnald


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Caleb Benjamin Dinnald Obituary
Caleb Benjamin Dinnald, 91, of Hartford, beloved husband for 52 years of Valda Evadne (Rose) Dinnald, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Born in Jamaica, on March 15, 1928, son of the late Alton and Satiria Dinnald, he was raised in Jamaica. Besides his wife, he leaves, a daughter, Karen Dinnald of Maryland; three granddaughters; a sister; four brothers; and a host of other relatives of friends. His family will receive friends on Friday, November 15, 10-11 a.m., followed by a Homegoing Service at 11 a.m., at the First Church of the Living God, 70 Whitney St., Hartford. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery. For online condolences and to view the complete obituary, please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Caleb's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -