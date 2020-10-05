1/2
Calvin J. "Cal" Manship
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Calvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Calvin "Cal" James Manship, 87, of East Hartford, loving husband of 58 years to Theresa (Marquis) Manship, peacefully entered into eternal life on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital & Medical Center in Hartford. Born in Calais, Maine on October 17, 1932, a son of the late James H. and Emily B. (Gildart) Manship, he had been a resident of East Hartford for the past 58 years. Cal was a graduate of Bulkely High School in Hartford, class of 1950 where he was a gymnast and talented javelin thrower on the track team. After high school, he enrolled in the Army and was a proud U.S. veteran during the Korea War. He was awarded the Bronze Service Star for his actions on the battlefield. Prior to his retirement, Cal was employed as a Tool & Die Maker by Jacobs Manufacturing in Bloomfield for twelve years and Whitney Chain Manufacturing in Hartford for over twenty-three years. Cal came from humble and difficult circumstances and was a survivor of polio. He was a devout Catholic with strong faith and devotion to his family, qualities he instilled in his children. He so enjoyed family gatherings and seeing his many nieces and nephews. He was a longtime faithful communicant of St. Christopher Church, East Hartford. Known as the "great fixer" Cal was a hard worker who could fix anything around his home and his family homes. He was a skilled tool and die maker as well as a talented woodworker known for his whittling, enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, scuba diving, working in his garden, and was an avid walker. He was also a former Boy Scout Leader of Troop 61 of East Hartford and was on the board of review for Eagle Scout recipients. Most of all, Cal was a devoted and dedicated husband, father, brother, and uncle who cherished his time with family members. Along with his beloved wife, Theresa, Cal is survived by his son, Rev. James Calvin Manship of St. Rose of Lima Church in Meriden; a daughter, Maryellen Manship Hastings and her husband, Jon, of Avon; and a sister, Mary Ellen Smith and her husband, Stuart, of East Granby. He also leaves a brother-in-law, Joel Marquis of Madawaska, ME; three sisters-in-law, Sylvia Paradis of Southington, Rolland Ouellette of Frenchville, ME, Patricia Tully and her husband, Fran, of Southington; many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, John Manship of Norfolk, Robert Manship of Canterbury; and a sister, Ethel Weed of New Britain. Funeral service will be Wednesday (October 7, 2020) with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by his son, Fr. Jim, at 10:30 am at St. Christopher Church of St. Edmond Campion Parish, 538 Brewer Street, East Hartford. Burial with military honors will follow at Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery, (Section #15), Bloomfield. Cal's family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday (October 6, 2020) from 4 -6 pm at the D'ESOPO-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church on Wednesday morning and please wear a proper face covering and adhere to all state regulations. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Calvin's name may be made to St. Edmond Campion Parish, 538 Brewer Street, East Hartford, CT 06118. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Christopher Church of St. Edmond Campion Parish
Send Flowers
OCT
7
Burial
Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery, Section #15
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
30 Carter Street
East Hartford, CT 06118
8605689420
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 4, 2020
Dear Terry & Family, We are so very sorry for your loss of our dear friend Cal. Charlie & I have been so blessed to have met and spent some great memorable moments at the picnics and some holidays held by Aunt Pattie & Uncle Franny Tully with Terry & Cal. We will hold these memories forever in our hearts and are grateful for these times spent. Cal will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. He was quite a fellow. My late cousin Nancy Deprey met Cal at one of Aunt Pattie & Uncle Franny's picnics and was drawn to Cal's character and dry sense of humor. Thank you for your service Cal and for being who you were, a great fellow. Rest in Peace, our dear friend. With our deepest sympathies, our love and prayers for you Terry and your family, Adrianne & Charlie N.B. This picture was taken at a memorial day picnic May 29 2016.
Adrianne & Charlie Whiteside
Friend
October 5, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved