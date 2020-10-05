Dear Terry & Family, We are so very sorry for your loss of our dear friend Cal. Charlie & I have been so blessed to have met and spent some great memorable moments at the picnics and some holidays held by Aunt Pattie & Uncle Franny Tully with Terry & Cal. We will hold these memories forever in our hearts and are grateful for these times spent. Cal will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. He was quite a fellow. My late cousin Nancy Deprey met Cal at one of Aunt Pattie & Uncle Franny's picnics and was drawn to Cal's character and dry sense of humor. Thank you for your service Cal and for being who you were, a great fellow. Rest in Peace, our dear friend. With our deepest sympathies, our love and prayers for you Terry and your family, Adrianne & Charlie N.B. This picture was taken at a memorial day picnic May 29 2016.

Adrianne & Charlie Whiteside

Friend