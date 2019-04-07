Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Calvin Kaiser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Calvin L. Kaiser Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Calvin L. Kaiser Sr. Obituary
Calvin L. Kaiser, Sr., 94, formerly of Farmington, widower of Doris S. Kaiser who predeceased him on February 9, 2015, passed away peacefully in Carlisle, PA on December 5, 2018. He is survived by his three children, Patricia Kaiser Niemitz and her husband Jeffrey of Carlisle, PA, Barbara Kaiser Martens of Greenville, NY and Calvin L. Kaiser, Jr., and his wife Cynthia of Newington, CT, six grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son-in-law, Christopher Martens in 2012. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Middlewoods of Farmington, 509 Middle Road, Farmington, CT at 1:00 PM. Arrangement are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.