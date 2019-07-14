Camille Joseph Hebert, 79, of East Hartford, passed away July 11, 2019 in St. Francis Hospital. He was born in Madawaska, ME, son of the late Archie and Rose (Morneault) Hebert on March 25,1940. Camille moved to Connecticut in December 1959 with his brother and sister, to work at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft. He enjoyed music, playing the guitar and accordion, and was an accomplished organist. He loved animals and they gravitated to him, adopting numerous pets, including a wild bird that was injured and he nursed back to health. Camille had a good sense of humor and was a very easygoing person. He leaves his brother, Lionel Hebert, of FL, his sisters, Cecile Dutton of South Glastonbury, Rina Cyr and her husband Theo of Berlin, Carmen Toulouse and her husband George of FL, Lucille Poitras and her husband Vernon of New Brunswick, CA as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Roger Hebert and brother-in-law David Dutton. Friends may call on Saturday July 20, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 am at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 50 Naubuc Avenue, Glastonbury. A Memorial Service celebrating Camille's life will take place at 11:00am. Burial will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery, Hopewell Road, South Glastonbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111. To extend condolences, or for further information, please visit Farleysullivan.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 14, 2019