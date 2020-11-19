1/
Candy A. Flagg
1960 - 2020
Candy A. (Britton) Flagg, 60, of Middlebury, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, Nov. 17, 2020, at home, with her husband and children by her side, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Southington, Apr. 4, 1960, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Carole (Veillette) Britton. Earlier in her life, she enjoyed working in early childhood education, and as a paraprofessional in the Plainville Community School District, though she was most fulfilled by her role as a proud wife, mother, and grandmother. She also enjoyed crafting, and above all, holidays and other celebrations spent with her family. She was eagerly awaiting the birth of her newest grandson to arrive around what would be her 61st birthday. She is survived by her husband, John K. Flagg; her three children, Heather M. Britton-Schrager of Hyde Park, New York, Brittany L. Currie and her husband, Geoffrey, of Glastonbury, and Nathaniel E.R. Ives and his fiancee, Joanna, of Plainville; her stepchildren, John K. Flagg Jr. and his wife, Melissa of Plainfield, and Jennifer Flagg of Wilmington, North Carolina; her grandchildren, Jackson and Aiden Berry, Natalie and Kylie Flagg; her sisters, Kim and Penny Britton and their children; her two dearest friends, Nancy Caputo and Randy Smith; and her furry sidekick, Odie. Besides her parents, Candy was predeceased by her nephew, Joshua Jarrell, and her beloved friend who was more like a sister, Becky Sutcliffe. The family would like to thank Bristol Hospital Cancer Care Center for their attentive treatment over the past year, and to A. Cassidy's Cremation Service. Family and friends will gather privately and outdoors in adherence with current social distancing guidelines, on Saturday, November 21st. In lieu of flowers, please dedicate a random act of kindness in Candy's honor.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 19, 2020.
