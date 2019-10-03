Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center
301 Country Club Road
Avon, CT 06001
(860) 673-8610
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

301 Country Club Road
Avon, CT 06001
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM

301 Country Club Road
Avon, CT 06001
Carey E. Bell


1979 - 2019
Carey E. (Danyow) Bell, 39, of Canton, beloved wife of Shad A. Bell, passed away peacefully on Monday September 30, 2019, after a tenacious battle with cancer. Carey was born on October 1, 1979 in Holyoke, Mass to the late George H. Danyow Sr. and Cecelia (Carey) Danyow. She was raised in Southwick and graduated as the Salutatorian of her 1998 class at Southwick/Tolland Regional High School School. Carey went on to receive her bachelor's degree as a graduate of Skidmore College in 2002 and her RN from UCONN School of Nursing in 2006. Prior to graduating from nursing school, she also joined the Peace corps., serving while in the country of Morocco. She went on to enjoy a very successful career as an RN in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) at CT Children's Medical Center (CCMC). Carey's greatest joy was her family, her husband, Shad and miracle daughters, Aubrey and Laila. She was "unstoppable", you could not tell Carey no. She fought her illness head on and was tenacious. Carey was empathetic and creative, and she also loved art. Carey is survived by her husband; Shad A. Bell of Canton, her beautiful daughters; Aubrey S. Bell and Laila C. Bell of Canton, her mother; Cecelia Danyow of Southwick, her brothers; Geoffrey Danyow of Grass Valley, CA, George Danyow Jr. and his wife Corina Dobson of Central Village, Joseph Danyow and his wife Virginia of Agawam, her sisters; Lorianne Wade of Wauregan, and Suzanne St. Germain of Danielson. She was predeceased by her father; George H. Danyow Sr., her brother; John Danyow and her maternal grandparents; Joseph and Dorothy Carey. Her family will receive friends on Saturday October 5, 2019 from 10:00AM to 12:00PM at the Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club Road, Avon. A Celebration of Carey's life will begin at 12:00PM at Carmon's. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Carey's memory may be made to Connecticut Children's Medical Center Foundation, 282 Washington Street, Hartford, CT 06016. For condolences or directions please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 3, 2019
