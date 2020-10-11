1/1
Caris S. JONES
1928 - 2020
Caris S. Jones, 92, beloved wife of the late Richard B. Jones, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 5, 2020. Born in Hartford on February 14, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Frederick W. and Carolyn F. Smith. She was a 1946 graduate of William H. Hall High School. Caris met her husband at a U.S.O. dance, they married on November 4, 1950 and shared 23 wonderful years together. Caris leaves her daughters, Charlyn S. Jones and Sara A. Jones. She was a huge cat lover and an avid reader who had an excellent way with words. She was also very politically active. Calling hour will be Tues, October 13 from 10-11 a.m. concluding with a memorial service at 11 a.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford. To share a memory of Caris with her family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
OCT
13
Memorial service
11:00 AM
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
8605636117
October 11, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
