Carl A. Ciarcia Sr.

Carl A. Ciarcia Sr. Obituary
Carl A. Ciarcia Sr., 85, of Berlin, widower of Dawn (Lilly) Ciarcia, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain.Born in Berlin, he was the son of Mary (Tolomea) Ciarcia and was a lifelong Berlin resident. Carl graduated from Berlin High School and served as captain of the baseball, basketball and football teams at Berlin High. He was formerly employed at AMF Cuno in Meriden, before retiring, and was a member of St. Paul's Church. Carl was recently inducted into the Berlin Athletic Hall of Fame. Carl was known for his kindness to other and will always be remembered for his contagious laugh. Surviving are his three children, Cindi Ciarcia of FL, Carl Ciarcia Jr. and his wife Patricia of Berlin, and Steven Ciarcia of FL; a special cousin, Florence Connor of Berlin, who was always there for him; his great aunt, Evelyn Tolomea; three grandchildren and spouses, Cora and Dave Sena, Angelina and Gino Tordonato, and Carl Ciarcia III; four great-grandchildren, James Sena, Lorenzo Tordonato, Zachary Sena and Marchello Tordonato; and many cousins. He was predeceased by a daughter-in-law, Beverly Ciarcia.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11:30 AM at St. Paul's Church. Burial will be in Maple Cemetery. Calling hours are Tuesday morning from 9:30 AM to 11 AM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin/Porters, 111 Chamberlain Hwy, Kensington. Memorial donations may be made to the Berlin Athletic Hall of Fame. Please share a memory of Carl with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 19, 2019
