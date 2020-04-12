Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Carl A. Smith


1964 - 2020
Carl A. Smith Obituary
Carl A. Smith, 56, of Vernon, loving father, son, brother and cousin was called home unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Carl was born on July 2, 1964 in Hartford, one of four children of Ethel (Williams) Smith and the late Carl J. Smith. He was raised in Vernon and had been a resident of Vernon for most of his life. In his earlier years Carl was employed as a truck driver working for several transportation companies in the area. In addition to his mother Ethel, he is survived by his daughter Shanna M. Smith, his three sisters, Cheryl E. Smith, Lynnette Y. Wright, and Wanda A. Smith, his two cousins Arthur L. Williams and Tony M. Williams and several other cousins and many friends. Funeral services and burial will be private. There are no calling hours. Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To leave an online condolence please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2020
