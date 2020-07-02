Carl Clifford Rodenhizer Jr. died on June 28, 2020 at the age of 92. The oldest of three siblings, Carl was born in Somerville, Massachusetts on September 7, 1927 to Carl Sr. and Alberta (Kelson). At age 16, Carl left school to play clarinet in jazz bands. He joined the US Army Air Force toward the end of WWII serving in the occupational forces in Okinawa, Japan. Through the GI bill, he purchased a home for his parents and earned a degree from Bridgeport University. Carl found work at the Institute of Living in Hartford, Connecticut where he met his wife-to-be, Cora Palazzolo. They would have celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary on July 11. Carl and Cora settled in Higganum where they started their family. Carl earned a degree from Wesleyan University and taught at various local high schools before ultimately teaching mathematics at Middlesex Community College for decades. As their family grew, they moved to Middletown where they have lived in the same house for over 60 years. Carl continued playing his clarinet in the Middletown Symphonic Band. In his later years, he discovered the great outdoors. He joined the Audubon Society, maintained a segment of the Appalachian Trail and organized hikes for novice wilderness seekers. Carl also enjoyed photography, canoeing, bird watching and bicycling. He was a member of the Middletown Bike Club and volunteered for the Red Cross, transporting cancer patients to treatment. Besides his wife, Carl is survived by his sons and their wives Carl (Lisa), Kurt (Petra), Craig (Linda), Chris (Eileen), and Scott (Kate), 8 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, his sister, Carole Renzullo and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents and his sister Evelyn Wardwell. A celebration of his life will take place once the pandemic restrictions are removed. Funeral services and burial will be private. The Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High St, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may donate to: The Food Truck at Middlesex Community College, Training Hill Road, Middletown, CT 06457; The Coalition on Housing and Homelessness, Middlesex United Way/CHH, 100 Riverview Center, Suite 230, Middletown, CT 06457; or to a food bank of their choice. The family wishes to thank the Middlesex Health Hospice Program for their compassion and excellent care.



