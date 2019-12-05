Home

Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home
318 Burnside Ave
East Hartford, CT 06108
(860) 528-4135
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home
318 Burnside Ave
East Hartford, CT 06108
Interment
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Hillside Cemetery
Carl D. Trott


1942 - 2019
Carl D. Trott, age 76, of Rocky Hill, entered into eternal rest on November 23, 2019. Born in Hartford on December 22, 1942, he was the son of the late Carl D. and Elsie (Schwager) Trott. Before retirement, Carl enjoyed a career as a computer operator for various insurance companies. He had a love for music and played in a band called "The Galaxies" in Hartford County during the 1960's. Carl proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Carl is survived by his siblings: David Trott, Joan Kelly, Alan (Nancy) Trott, Beverly Guimond, Edward (Linda) Trott and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Carl was predeceased by his sisters: Donna Rettinger, Louise Huelsman, Jean Parrish. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the VA in Rocky Hill, the nurses and staff of C-Lower Section. The hours for visitation will be on Saturday, December 7th from 10:00 to 11:30 am at Newkirk and Whitney Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Ave., East Hartford, CT 06108. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery at 12:00 noon with Military Honors. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at www.newkirkandwhitney.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 5, 2019
