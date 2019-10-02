Home

Howard K. Hill Funeral Services
319 Barbour Street
Hartford, CT 06120
(860) 247-8793
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Faith Seventh-Day Adventist Church
500 Woodland Street
Hartford, CT
View Map
Carl Dunn Jr.


1970 - 2019
Carl Dunn Jr. Obituary
Carl Dunn, Jr., 49, departed this life on September 21, 2019. He was born in Kingston, Jamaica on September 15, 1970 to Mavis Trail of Bloomfield and the late Carl Dunn. In addition to his mother, Carl also leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Millicent Dunn; son, Carlton McCarthy; stepson Princeton Grey; daughters, Karlett Dunn, Kayla Dunn, Vanessa McCarthy and Rukiya McCarthy, whom he raised; step daughters Princess Hyatt and Dutchess Grey; sisters, Barbara Chambers, Carol Chandler, Angela Foster, Sandra McLaughlin and Audrey Dunn Lockhart; nine grandchildren, ten nephews and nine nieces. A celebration of Carl's life will take place on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Faith Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 500 Woodland Street, Hartford, CT at 11:00AM with a visitation from 10:00AM – 11:00AM. Interment will take place at Mountain View Cemetery, 30 Mountain Avenue, Bloomfield, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Dunn family, please visit: www.hkhfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
