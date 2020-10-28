Mr. Carl "Skeeky" Edward Colbert, 71, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Carl was born in Hartford, CT, on May 2, 1949. The son of the late Shedrick Gamble and the late Carrie Lou Colbert. Carl attended Hartford High School. He was the lead drummer for the amazing Tony Bowens and the Soul Choppers Band in which they had 2 records, "Don't Be So Mean" and "Boiling Water". He and the band had the privilege of playing at the Apollo Theater in New York. Carl went on to become one of the first African American architectural draftsmen in CT. He went on to explore other ventures such as working at the WKND radio station and at the Stop & Shop deli until his retirement. Carl was an extremely popular, humorous, "Tell it like it is" man. He loved the Lord, enjoyed collecting and wearing fashionable suits and shoes, cutting hair, going fishing, listening to music, and enjoying time with his family and friends. He was a member of Bible Way Temple Nation in Hartford, CT under the leadership of Apostle Terry A. Stringer and First Lady Renee Stringer. Carl leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted and loving wife of 40 years, Verlyn W. Colbert, and from this union, his daughter, Carrie Robinson (Karl) of Stratford, and son, Gerald Colbert (Cary) of Los Angeles, CA. He leaves his son Blaine Shelton of Georgia and daughter, Tina Crockett of Michigan. He leaves his loving sister, Carol L. Williams (Eli) of Hartford and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Special friends, Ernest Chatfield, Marvin "Flippy" Williams, Eli Williams, and Gerald "Jerry" Bush. Carl was predeceased by his parents, a brother, Charles "Bum" Colbert, sisters, Jessie Booker and Ella Mae Sutton. He was also predeceased by his special nephew and best friend Forrest "Huck" Booker. Carl loved so many and so many loved him. A graveside service will take place at Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery in Bloomfield, CT on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11 A.M. All Faith Memorial Chapel in charge of arrangements



