1/1
Carl E. Colbert
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Carl "Skeeky" Edward Colbert, 71, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Carl was born in Hartford, CT, on May 2, 1949. The son of the late Shedrick Gamble and the late Carrie Lou Colbert. Carl attended Hartford High School. He was the lead drummer for the amazing Tony Bowens and the Soul Choppers Band in which they had 2 records, "Don't Be So Mean" and "Boiling Water". He and the band had the privilege of playing at the Apollo Theater in New York. Carl went on to become one of the first African American architectural draftsmen in CT. He went on to explore other ventures such as working at the WKND radio station and at the Stop & Shop deli until his retirement. Carl was an extremely popular, humorous, "Tell it like it is" man. He loved the Lord, enjoyed collecting and wearing fashionable suits and shoes, cutting hair, going fishing, listening to music, and enjoying time with his family and friends. He was a member of Bible Way Temple Nation in Hartford, CT under the leadership of Apostle Terry A. Stringer and First Lady Renee Stringer. Carl leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted and loving wife of 40 years, Verlyn W. Colbert, and from this union, his daughter, Carrie Robinson (Karl) of Stratford, and son, Gerald Colbert (Cary) of Los Angeles, CA. He leaves his son Blaine Shelton of Georgia and daughter, Tina Crockett of Michigan. He leaves his loving sister, Carol L. Williams (Eli) of Hartford and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Special friends, Ernest Chatfield, Marvin "Flippy" Williams, Eli Williams, and Gerald "Jerry" Bush. Carl was predeceased by his parents, a brother, Charles "Bum" Colbert, sisters, Jessie Booker and Ella Mae Sutton. He was also predeceased by his special nephew and best friend Forrest "Huck" Booker. Carl loved so many and so many loved him. A graveside service will take place at Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery in Bloomfield, CT on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11 A.M. All Faith Memorial Chapel in charge of arrangements

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
All Faith Memorial Chapel
90 John Fitch Blvd.
South Windsor, CT 06074
(860) 757-3335
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 27, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. I first met Skeeky back in the “60’s”. The last time I saw him was at Huck’s service and we embraced one another just like old times. To a classy guy (R I P), you will be missed.
Cynthia Jones-Watson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved