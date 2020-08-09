Carl Ehrhart Ebmeyer, 87 of York, Pennsylvania and Essex CT, passed into eternal peace on July 12, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born on April 27, 1933, Carl was the son of Frieda (Straub) and Karl Ebmeyer then residents of Germantown in Manhattan, New York. Carl studied art the Traphagan School of Design and was employed as Window Display Designer at Bloomingdales in New York City. Carl was soon recruited to work as a print model for Bloomingdales due to his tall athletic build and striking good looks. During this time Carl lived in Greenwich Village and later loved to tell stories of his beatnik experiences with the local culture, seeing Bob Dylan live and hanging out with Peter, Paul and especially Mary in Washington Square Park. Carl came to Bridgeport CT in the early 1960's where he worked for Skydel's and Reads Department stores. As a young man, Carl was a strong athlete, playing football for the Bridgeport Jets farm team in 1961, and later developing into a talented amateur golfer, a sport that became a life-long passion for Carl. A total history buff, Carl loved to visit the Gettysburg battlefield and recount the battle of Little Round Top, he also loved to collect coins and was an avid reader of historical fiction, especially the novels of James Michener. A self-taught pianist, Carl loved nothing more than sitting at the piano for hours with a cup of coffee working on-new song: one of his many artistic talents as he also loved to doodle and paint. Carl was adored by his family, especially his wife Jill (Hazel) Ebmeyer, who predeceased him almost five years to the day. Carl is also predeceased by his two sons Randy Amos and Barry Amos and his daughter Diane (Amos) Carlisi. Survivors include Carl's three daughters Susan Weatherby and her husband Stephen of Essex, Sally Amos of Niantic and Carla Ebmeyer and her husband Nick Bobko of West Haven, as well as, his four grandchildren Andrew Wojtkiewicz and his wife Claire, Douglas Weatherby, Laura Wojtkiewicz, and Zachary Carlisi, and one great-grandson, Finn Wojtkeiwicz. A special thanks to Dr. David Eilbott and Kyle Bloomberg APRN who cared for Carl for so many years and to the Guilford VNA and Hospice. Much gratitude to Lisa, Donna and Jennifer for all their care and support. Carl lived a rich and interesting life and will be missed by all who knew him.



