Obituary Condolences Flowers Carl F. Philbrick, 63, husband and best friend to Lacinda van Gieson, went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Carl was born in Rochester, New Hampshire and grew up in Berwick, ME. He was the son of the late John E. Philbrick and Clara (Berry) Philbrick. He graduated from Paul Smith's College (1975) in the Adirondack's with a degree in Hotel Management. He moved to Windsor Locks after graduation and started his career as the banquet manager at the Howard Johnson's in Windsor Locks. He also worked for Hamilton Standard for a time. Carl is best known as the owner and operator of Carl's Appliance Service Enfield, CT, for the past 38 years. Carl was a member and supported the North Central Chamber of Commerce, especially the annual Home Show. Each year, he could be found up and down Route 5 dodging traffic and placing Home Show signs. A dedicated member of the Windsor Locks Congregational Church since 1999, Carl loved his church. He loved the guys in his Monday night Bible Study and the pie. He served tirelessly in any capacity needed: trustee, elder, facilities, and PowerPoint guy. Carl was active in the Republican Town Committee and was named the Republican of the Year in 2017. Carl was the chairman of the Housing Authority in Windsor Locks and served on the Windsor Locks EIDC for over 10 years. Carl spent many years as a leader for Windsor Locks Boy Scout Troop 261. As much as he hated the cold weather, he earned his "Blue Nose" up at Windsor Locks Scout Land (East Granby) tent camping and became affectionately known as "Snarl". He participated and donated to HomeFront through St. Patrick's Church in Enfield. He was also a member of the Enfield Society for the Detection of Thieves and Robbers and loved the yearly get together. Carl could fix anything. Just prior to getting sick, Carl had started two projects for the Windsor Locks Historical Society at Noden-Reed to include partial restoration of the Green House and the installation of a chicken coop. He wired the Green House for electricity to add lights in order to extend the growing season for the Grove Street Garden which provides food to the Windsor Locks Food Pantry. With the installation of the chicken coop, fresh eggs are currently being donated to the Windsor Locks Senior Citizen Center. With the help of two friends, Carl's last task was to "winterize" the chicken coop to make sure the water feeders would not freeze. In addition to his wife, Lacinda van Gieson of Windsor Locks, Carl is survived by his two children, Kristen Soucy (Wendell) of Coventry, and Michael Philbrick (Krista) of Enfield; two step-sons, Ian Daley of Buenos Aires, Argentina and Justin Daley (Danielle) of Gillette, NJ; six grandchildren, Kayla Daley, Eve Daley, Skylar Soucy, Tessa Soucy, Marcellus Daley and Cassius Daley; three brothers, Stephen Philbrick (Polly) of Canton, Robert Philbrick of North Berwick, ME, and John Philbrick, Jr., of Farmington, NH; a sister, Kathleen Griffin of San Diego, CA; and several nieces and nephews. Carl was pre-deceased by his brother, Peter Philbrick. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 4:30 - 7:30 pm at the Windsor Locks Congregational Church, 8 Main St, Windsor Locks, CT. A funeral service will be held at the church on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10:00 am. Lunch immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, Carl would love you to support one of his passions, for church and/or for community. The Congregational Church of Windsor Locks, 8 Main Street, Windsor Locks, CT 06096, Grove Cemetery Association, 206 Spring Street, Windsor Locks, CT 06096, Windsor Locks Scout Foundation, 7 Middle Drive, Windsor Locks, CT 06096, Windsor Locks Historical Society, (Carl Philbrick Greenhouse and Coop), 58 West Street, Windsor Locks, CT 06096. To leave online condolences please visit www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries