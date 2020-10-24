Rev. Carl Freeman Reynolds, 69, of Stafford, woke in the arms of God on October 21, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. He was a local UCC minister for 43 years, most recently serving the Second Congregational Church of West Stafford. He is survived by his wife, Debra; sister, Rev. Cynthia F. Reynolds; daughters by first marriage, Marinda Reynolds, Julia McAleer, and Katrina Casey; grandchildren, Amelia and Meadow McAleer; as well as Debra's six children and 13 grandchildren. A memorial service for close friends and family will be held at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, CT, on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. If current restrictions prevent you from attending, please light a candle and pray with us from the safety of your home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Second Congregational Church of West Stafford, 197 West Stafford Rd., Stafford Springs, CT 06076. To view the entire obituary, leave a condolence online for the family, or for directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com