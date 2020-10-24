1/1
Rev. Carl Freeman Reynolds
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rev. Carl Freeman Reynolds, 69, of Stafford, woke in the arms of God on October 21, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. He was a local UCC minister for 43 years, most recently serving the Second Congregational Church of West Stafford. He is survived by his wife, Debra; sister, Rev. Cynthia F. Reynolds; daughters by first marriage, Marinda Reynolds, Julia McAleer, and Katrina Casey; grandchildren, Amelia and Meadow McAleer; as well as Debra's six children and 13 grandchildren. A memorial service for close friends and family will be held at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, CT, on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. If current restrictions prevent you from attending, please light a candle and pray with us from the safety of your home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Second Congregational Church of West Stafford, 197 West Stafford Rd., Stafford Springs, CT 06076. To view the entire obituary, leave a condolence online for the family, or for directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
(860) 684-2538
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved