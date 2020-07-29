1/
Carl J. Gillespie
Carl J. Gillespie, 68, of Windsor and formerly of Hartford, beloved son of Mary (Gillespie) Isaac of Vernon, passed peacefully on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. His family will receive friends for a visiting time on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 10 to 10:30 a.m. followed by a funeral service beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 29, 2020.
