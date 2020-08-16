Carl James Wallace, 76, of Parrish, Florida passed away on August 9, 2020 after a short illness. He was born on May 30, 1944 in Providence, Rhode Island to Alfred and Dorothy (Gray) Wallace who are both deceased. Carl graduated from high school in Middletown, CT in 1962. He lived in CT for the majority of his life in a successful career selling outdoor equipment and maintenance for companies McGovern, R.F. Morse and Turflinks before retiring and moving to Parrish, FL in 2011. With his outgoing personality and ability to remember everyone's name, he made many friends and acquaintances who will miss him. Carl is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, MaryAnn (Leson), his children, Donna Lynn (Ed) Obloj of Southbury, CT, and Brian (Beth) Wallace of Portland, CT, and grandchildren Eoin and Colin Wallace of Portland, CT. He is also survived by his brother Ken (Dee) Wallace of Summerville, SC; sister Linda (Dennis) Teixeira of Avon, CT; plus nieces and nephews Ericka (Ben) Dinkle, Christopher (Karin) Wallace, Eric (Madysen) Teixeira and Steven Teixeira. In addition, he is survived by his aunt Winifred Read and numerous cousins throughout the United States. A memorial service will be held at the discretion of the family at a later date to honor Carl's life. Donations in his memory may be made to the charity of your choice
.