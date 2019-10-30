Home

Ahern Funeral Home
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
(860) 673-2601
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ahern Funeral Home
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Ahern Funeral Home
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
View Map
Carl Jimmy Lindstedt Obituary
Carl Jimmy Lindstedt, 90, of Burlington, died Friday October 25, 2019. Carl was born in his native country of Sweden on August 22, 1929 to his parents Birgit and Karl Lindstedt. He came to America in 1942 where he began a long career with Emhart Glass and also started a family. He was hard-working, kind, and known for his great sense of humor. He was married first to Ann Lindstedt of Burlington, CT followed by Mary Scully of Simsbury, CT who passed away around 2009. His best friend and loving son David Lindstedt also passed away in 2011. He is survived by his daughter Kirsten Lingenheld; granddaughters Stephanie and Allison Quick; great-grandchildren Corey Quick, Harrison Quick, Benjamin Quick, Abigail Wolf, Daisy Foltz, and Jackson Foltz; great-great grandchild Khaleesi Quick; he is also survived by his younger brother Nils Lindstedt and his family along with many others in his native Gothenburgh, Sweden. Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville on Saturday (Nov. 2) from 9:00-11:00am followed by Funeral Services in the Funeral Home at 11:00am. Burial will be in Center Cemetery, Burlington. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 30, 2019
