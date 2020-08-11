1/
Carl Michael Hebert
Carl Hebert, 65, Known as Michael, passed away peacefully on August 6 at home surrounded by his wife, Lorie, sister Carol and Brother in law Cid. born June 6, 1955, in Madawaska Maine, the son of late Marie Jeanne Thibeault and Emile Hebert of Madawaska, youngest of nine. He graduated from Madawaska High school in 1973 and moved to Ct to work in construction, becoming an expert house framer. He is survived by his wife, Lorie (Lavoie) Hebert of 25 years , four brothers and two sisters: Donald and Real Hebert of Madawaska, Guy Hebert of Edmonton NB Canada, Allen Hebert of Bethal, Maine, Diane Ringuette of Edmondston NB, Canada, Carol Hebert of Ellington Ct. Also, numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Yvan and Gilman. Michael was well known for driving his yellow TR6 he had owned since 1974. Sometimes with a colored poodle or two. His other passion was the flea market where he made friends and deals every Sunday. Later on he became quite the gardener. With family stuck in Canada and limited options we have chosen to celebrate Michaels life when we can be together. Anyone feeling an urge to do anything in his name could send flowers to their local nursing home.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 11, 2020.
