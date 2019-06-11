Carl Michael Spring, age 71, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019 in New Britain, CT due to a brief illness. He was born in New Britain on August 25, 1947 to Henry and Marion Spring. He grew up the second oldest of four brothers. Carl graduated from New Britain high school in 1965 where he played Varsity football and competed in track. In 1970 he graduated from Central Connecticut State College with a degree in Math. For over 20 years, Carl taught both Math and Spanish at numerous schools. His career started at Holy Cross as a teacher and Athletic Director. After eight years, he then worked at Plainville High School as a teacher, Assistant Football Coach and Head Coach for girls track. Carl ran a very successful track program - winning multiple state championships during his tenure. Throughout his life, he could easily recall specific meets and would tell stories from his coaching days. Teaching in the classroom and coaching on the field became a passion for him and he had a deep-rooted and sincere dedication to his students. Later in life Carl spent time volunteering as a teacher and tutor of Math and Spanish at various community organizations including the Hartford Community Correctional Center, the Salvation Army in New Britain, the Friendship Center in New Britain and the Shepherd Home in Middletown. Carl also served on the Board of Directors for Southington South Little League, Southington town league basketball and youth soccer, and CYO Basketball for Mary Our Queen in Southington. In retirement, Carl would spend time at Ray's garage with friends, at breakfast on a weekly basis with a regular group, and at his brother, Kenny's, house with his nephews. He would also drive up to Massachusetts as often as he could to visit his children and grandchildren and watch them play in their various sports and activities. Carl loved the Boston Red Sox - so much so that he tattooed his arm after their 2004 World Series win. Each summer, he spent a week (or two) in North Truro on Cape Cod and every year more and more friends and family would join him in renting cottages the same week. Carl became an avid reader, especially of historical fiction. He enjoyed listening to sports radio, eating ice cream and every day he looked forward to working on crossword and sudoku puzzles. Life was not always easy for Carl. He had several years of hardship and struggles. He battled alcohol addiction and eventually became sober in 1996. Carl would attend Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings on a daily basis. Through sobriety he served as a mentor and sponsor to countless people afflicted with the same disease. Carl is predeceased by his brother Henry 'Butch' Spring. He is survived by his son, Mike and his wife Katie, of Framingham, MA, and his daughter, Mindy Spring, of Watertown, MA. Carl leaves behind 4 grandchildren whom he cherished with all his heart - Luke, Nick, Maggie and Shannon Spring. In addition, he leaves behind his brothers Kenny Spring, Kurt Spring and his wife Jackie, plus his devoted nieces and nephews and their families: Dean Spring, Mike Solek, Joe Spring, Doug Spring, Dan Spring, Jeff Spring, Ashley Bonilla, Alex Spring and Julie Spring.Calling hours will be on Saturday, June 15 from 9:30 - 11:00 am at Farrell Funeral Home, 110 Franklin Square, New Britain, CT. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 am at Divine Providence Parish (St. Peter's Church, next door to the funeral home) 98 Franklin Square, New Britain, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Divine Providence Parish Outreach 195 So. Main St. New Britain, CT 06051, where Carl would visit in his times of need. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary