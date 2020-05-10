Carl Peter "Kelly" Anderson
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl "Kelly" Peter Anderson, 89, of Hebron, CT and formerly Vernon, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020 with his wife, Vilma, by his side. He was born on October 20,1930 in Unionville, CT to Emil and Emma Anderson, one of six children, and attended Canton Public Schools. Upon graduating from high school he joined the Marines, and served from 1951-1954 during which time he proudly fought in the Korean War. Upon his honorable discharge he was employed by SNET as a telephone systems installer. In 1955 he married Vilma and they would have celebrated 65 years of marriage this June. They moved to Vernon in 1958 where they raised their family and continued to reside until this past March. Carl was actively involved in town politics serving two terms as Councilman. He was also involved in Vernon Little League as Treasurer and, more significantly, as chief umpire for the Little League Majors. He also umpired local high school games. He was a longtime member of Emanuel Lutheran Church, Manchester, where he served on various committees. Carl enjoyed traveling, especially his yearly trips to Florida. He was a faithful Yankee fan, an avid reader, a Sudoku and crossword puzzle enthusiast, and a talented artist with many of his friends and family in possession of his artwork. In addition to his wife Vilma, Carl is survived by his daughter-in-law Jill Anderson, grandsons Eric and Scott Anderson, two sisters, a niece, four nephews and their families all who will miss him dearly. He was predeceased by his son, Mark, and other family members who were waiting to welcome him with open arms. A graveside service was held on May 7, 2020 in Elmwood Cemetery, Vernon. A memorial service will be held at a later date when family and friends can gather to celebrate Carl's life. The family would like to thank the staffs at Colebrook Village in Hebron and Athena Hospice for their compassionate care of Carl especially in his final days. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Carl's name to Emanuel Lutheran Church, Manchester CT or a charity of your choice. To leave a memory or message of condolence, please visit www.holmeswatkins.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester
400 Main Street
Manchester, CT 06040
(860) 643-2441
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 10, 2020
It is with sadness to learn of Carl Andersons passing. My family remembers Carl from when he was on the Vernon Town Council and Vernon Little League. He will be missed for his essence of fair play. Prayers and condolences to all his family.
Nancy and Art Herold
Friend
May 9, 2020
Carl was a wonderful person and friend. I am so sad to hear he has left us. My love and prayers are with Vilma and her family. I know Stu will be there to welcome him. Love to all.
Donna Parker
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved