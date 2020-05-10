Carl "Kelly" Peter Anderson, 89, of Hebron, CT and formerly Vernon, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020 with his wife, Vilma, by his side. He was born on October 20,1930 in Unionville, CT to Emil and Emma Anderson, one of six children, and attended Canton Public Schools. Upon graduating from high school he joined the Marines, and served from 1951-1954 during which time he proudly fought in the Korean War. Upon his honorable discharge he was employed by SNET as a telephone systems installer. In 1955 he married Vilma and they would have celebrated 65 years of marriage this June. They moved to Vernon in 1958 where they raised their family and continued to reside until this past March. Carl was actively involved in town politics serving two terms as Councilman. He was also involved in Vernon Little League as Treasurer and, more significantly, as chief umpire for the Little League Majors. He also umpired local high school games. He was a longtime member of Emanuel Lutheran Church, Manchester, where he served on various committees. Carl enjoyed traveling, especially his yearly trips to Florida. He was a faithful Yankee fan, an avid reader, a Sudoku and crossword puzzle enthusiast, and a talented artist with many of his friends and family in possession of his artwork. In addition to his wife Vilma, Carl is survived by his daughter-in-law Jill Anderson, grandsons Eric and Scott Anderson, two sisters, a niece, four nephews and their families all who will miss him dearly. He was predeceased by his son, Mark, and other family members who were waiting to welcome him with open arms. A graveside service was held on May 7, 2020 in Elmwood Cemetery, Vernon. A memorial service will be held at a later date when family and friends can gather to celebrate Carl's life. The family would like to thank the staffs at Colebrook Village in Hebron and Athena Hospice for their compassionate care of Carl especially in his final days. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Carl's name to Emanuel Lutheran Church, Manchester CT or a charity of your choice. To leave a memory or message of condolence, please visit www.holmeswatkins.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.