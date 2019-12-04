Home

Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Farmington Avenue Baptist Church
149 Mountain Road at the Corner of Farmington Ave.
West Hartford, CT
Carl R. Anderson


1930 - 2019
Carl R. Anderson, 89 of Farmington, CT, devoted husband of Barbara M. Anderson for over 43 years passed away peacefully on November 24th, 2019. Carl was born on August 9th, 1930 to the late Carl Oscar Anderson and Augusta Olson Anderson. Following his graduation from The Admiral Billard Academy in New London, CT, Carl worked at the family business with his father for many years. He ultimately decided to join the military and proudly served in the U.S. Naval Reserves for 8 years. He served aboard the USS Triumph during the Korean War and deployed overseas to the Mediterranean and beyond and thoroughly enjoyed his time in the service. He was also an active member of the Hartford Power Squadron and held the rank of Vice Commodore in the Ct Coast Guard Auxiliary. He was employed at Pratt & Whitney and Hamilton Standard as a Senior Buyer for over 23 years. He and Barbara were both very fond of their pet dog Joshua and loved him with all their hearts for over thirteen years. They also enjoyed their times together on their many trips to Vermont, the Maine coast, Europe and Israel. Carl will be fondly remembered by all of his extended family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, December 5th at the Farmington Avenue Baptist Church located at 149 Mountain Road at the corner of Farmington Ave in West Hartford, CT
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 4, 2019
