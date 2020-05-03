Carl Robert Bentley, age 78, passed away April 24, 2020 in Glastonbury, Connecticut following a brave and hard-fought battle with ailments of age and COVID-19. Carl was born in Carthage, New York on August 11, 1941, the son of Earl and Dorothy (Shaw) Bentley. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving in the Middle East during the Cold War. He resided in Windsor and Bloomfield Connecticut. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Geology from Michigan Technological University and attended the Russian Language program at Indiana University for the United States Air Force. Carl was a collector and talented artist in professional commercial applications and generous personalized offerings to his family and friends. Read a Gary Larsen cartoon panel or watch a Mel Brooks movie and know Carl's wry and ironic sense of humor. Watch a dark gothic horror film noir movie and know Carl's delight in mystery. Admire Carl's artwork and recognize his attention to detail and artistic composition. Carl was an ethical and respectful man. His generosity was boundless. His spirit will live on in the hearts of those that knew him from casual encounters or long-standing friendships. He was predeceased by his parents, son Ryan, and brother Ronald. He is survived by his son Matthew Bentley and many cousins, including Lora Langworthy and Colin Miller of Arizona and Lynn Herzig of New York and their families. Carmon Funeral Home of Windsor is handling arrangements. To leave a message visit Legacy.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.