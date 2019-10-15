Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mulryan Funeral Home
725 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 652-4436
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Buckingham Congregational Church
16 Cricket Lane
Glastonbury, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Turning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl T. Turning

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl T. Turning, 65, of Glastonbury, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 11, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Monica (Henderson) Turning. Born in Hartford, Carl was the son of Josephine (Healy) Toby of Florida. He was a graduate of Glastonbury High School and a lifetime Glastonbury resident. Carl was a US Marine Corps veteran. He was the Director of Operations for Cox Communications for many years, retiring in 2015. Carl was a member of the B.P.O.E. Elks Lodge #2202 and the Marine Corps League, Peter P. Monaco, Jr. Detachment. He was an avid Harley-Davidson rider, a golf enthusiast and the captain of his own boat. He loved spending time at the beach, especially in Old Lyme. Carl was always the life of the party. He adored his grandchildren and his family. They were the most important thing in his life, a true family man. In addition to his wife and mother, Carl is survived by his two daughters and sons-in-law, Kelly and Brad Kelly of East Hampton, Heather and Jeffrey Sinnott of East Haddam, his grandsons Aiden Kelly and Owen Sinnott, three brothers Raymond Turning of Manchester, Dennis Turning of CA, Donald Sadowski and his wife Barbara of Pawcatuck, a sister Sharon Thibeault and her husband Scott of Maine, many nieces and a nephew. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00 am at Buckingham Congregational Church, 16 Cricket Lane, Glastonbury. Burial, with Military Honors, will follow in Buckingham Cemetery. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Peter P. Monaco, Jr. Marine Corps League Detachment 40, 2205 Main St., Glastonbury CT 06033, attention Mike Lepore. For online condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mulryan Funeral Home
Download Now