Carl V. Brinck Jr.


1940 - 2019
Carl V. Brinck Jr. Obituary
Carl V. Brinck, Jr., born on July 13, 1940 in Hartford, beloved husband of Mae, passed beyond on October 23, 2019. Carl leaves daughters, Elizabeth of Monroe, WA and Carolyn of East Hampton, three step daughters, Nancy, Roberta and Marjorie of CT, brother David of VT and other relatives. He was a fine human being. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Vermont at the convenience of the family. Cromwell Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralser vice.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 27, 2019
