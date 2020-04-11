|
Carla Alice (Meyer) Holyst, 95 of Farmington, formerly of Bristol, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the Jerome Home in New Britain. She was predeceased by her ex-husband, Phillip J. DeSimone, the father of their four children. Most recently,she was the wife of the late Theodore "Teddy" Holyst, with whom she shared 36 years of marriage. Born in New York, NY on June 15, 1924, she was the only daughter to the late Lawrence F. and Caroline (Wolfinger) Meyer. She eventually settled in Bristol, where she raised her four children and became a proud, much loved grandmother, known as Nanny. A woman of great faith, strength and independence, she was a longtime member of St. Matthew Church in Forestville. She worked hard to provide for her family as a sales associate for Sears Roebuck, where she could spread her kind disposition, care and concern to all of her customers and co-workers. Remembered for unprecedented hospitality and delicious cooking, Carla's greatest joy was entertaining her family and friends, making sure everyone was catered to, happy, and well fed. She will be missed dearly, leaving a legacy of kindness, generosity and love, along with many cherished memories. She is survived by her adored children, June Schaller, Lawrence DeSimone and his wife, Susan, and Frank DeSimone and his wife, Kathi; her grandchildren, Tricia, Nicholas, Mandy, Matthew, Emily, Julie, Benjamin, Katey, Tyler, Kyle, and Ryan; seven great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, Phyllis Theriault. Carla may be remembered with contributions to the Macular Degeneration Foundation, PO Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061 or www.macular.org or the CT Bureau of Education and Services for the Blind (BESB) Funeral services will be held privately. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial at St. Matthew Church will be announced and held at a later date when all are able to gather together. The family would like to extend their great appreciation to Carla's aide, Vinnette and to the staff at Jerome Home for the wonderful care that they had provided, as well as to Plainville Funeral Home for their trusted guidance. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 11, 2020