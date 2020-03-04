Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Plainville Funeral Home
81 Broad St
Plainville, CT 06062
860-747-8100
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Plainville Funeral Home
81 Broad St
Plainville, CT 06062
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
The Congregational Church of Plainville
130 West Main St
Plainville, CT
View Map

Carla Lee (Bostrom) Fensick


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carla Lee (Bostrom) Fensick Obituary
Carla Lee (Bostrom) Fensick, 72, of Plainville, beloved wife of George J. Fensick, III, passed away at her home following a brief illness on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Born in Worcester, MA on March 20, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Carl M. and Dorothy (Jolin) Bostrom. Raised and educated in the Wilson section of Windsor, she was a graduate of Windsor High School. After their marriage on November 19, 1966 Carla and George settled in Plainville where they shared 53 years of love and life adventures, raised three wonderful daughters, and became proud grandparents to three granddaughters. A devoted mother, Carla centered her life around her family for whom there was nothing she wouldn't do, including taking them on many trips to her "happy place", Disney World. She returned to work as her daughters grew older, and was a familiar voice on the phone at the former New Britain General Hospital, from where she retired after many years as one of their operators. Carla was a fan of baseball, especially chatting about the Boston Red Sox with her youngest daughter, enjoyed frequent rides to the casino and having lunch with "the girls". She and George shared a mutual enjoyment in watching the Hallmark Channel, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. Remembered for her selflessness, kindness towards others and love for her family, she will be missed greatly, leaving many cherished memories. In addition to her husband, George, she leaves her daughters, Sharon Fensick of Plainville, Kimberly Fensick of Glastonbury, and Melanie Fensick of Maryland; her granddaughters, Hannah and Caitlin Charest and Emma Fensick Coderre; her sister Pam Canfield of North Carolina and brothers David Ferrante of Wyoming, and James Ferrante of California; along with several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a younger brother William. Family and friends may gather in celebration of Carla's life on Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at The Congregational Church of Plainville, UCC, 130 West Main St, Plainville. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carla's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Plainville Funeral Home
Download Now