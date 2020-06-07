Carla S. Weiman
1942 - 2020
Carla S. Weiman 87, of East Hampton, beloved wife of Dale Weiman died peacefully Friday June 5th in the care of Middlesex Hospital Hospice. Born November 8, 1932 in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late Otto and Elsie (Clark) Swensen. Carla had a career as a computer programmer at both UTC and Pratt & Whitney before her retirement. Carla loved gardening both flowers and vegetables and enjoyed bird watching. She also enjoyed traveling with her family and camping. Besides her Husband Dale, she is survived by her two Sons Scott Weiman of South Windsor and Craig Weiman of East Hampton and her Sister Donna Mack of Columbia. She was predeceased by her two Brothers Stuart and David Swensen. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. To leave online condolences please visit www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 7, 2020.
