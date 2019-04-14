Home

Carlene Martin of Columbia, CT passed away peacefully on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the age of 60, after a long, unwavering battle with cancer. Carlene was a courageous fighter, but even more, a loving wife, mother, and friend to all who knew her. Carlene leaves behind her husband of 38 years, Guy Martin, two daughters, Britney Faustine & Ashley Martin, and an incredible tribe of family and friends. Although she left this world too soon, she has settled into our hearts, where she will live forever. No formal services will be conducted at this time but we find peace in her memory and embrace the signs of her presence as we continue our journey.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 14, 2019
