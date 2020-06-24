4.26.1989 - 6.16.2020 "Some people want material things. Me? I just want peace, happy times, and people who love me." unknown author Carli Beautiful, fun, funky, free spirited, kind, caring, loving soul and the heart of The Li'l Plant Shop in Plainville, CT left this world suddenly and unexpectedly in her sleep on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Carli's passion for plants shown bright in her role as manager of the plant shop. She always had a smile, a joke, a li'l story and a laugh for you as she shared her plant passions and knowledge. She could light up a room with her presence and infectious laughter. She was an avid reader, loved a good debate, was crazy about dogs and brought her artistic flair to everything that she did. A true blue friend to all in need; one you could count on always to drop by for a visit, share a coffee (5 pumps of caramel black), take your call or go for a long ride. Carli also was a licensed massage therapist receiving her certificate from the Connecticut Center for Massage Therapy class of 2012. She will be missed by many in the plant community, by her festival/music families, and her close circle of friends. Most of all she will be missed by her loving parents, Jeffrey and Patrice (Donlan) Eleveld, her sister Kira Eleveld, her niece Rylee Ann, and her favorite Uncle Eric Eleveld. She also leaves behind her uncles, Ron Eleveld and family, Jack Donlan and family. Rest easy plant princess............... Visitation services and a celebration of life will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Guests may visit from 4:20pm to 7:00pm at the Luddy-Peterson Funeral Home in New Britain, CT (www.luddypetersonfh.com) CDC guidelines and social distancing will be observed throughout the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Carli "Foxy" Julia Eleveld Plant Memorial Scholarship Fund. More information on the scholarship may be found at The Li'l Plant Shop website (www.thelilplantshop.com).
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 24, 2020.