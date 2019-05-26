Carlo B. Parola, 85, of Colchester, passed away on May 20, 2019 at Harrington Court Genesis Health Care. Carlo was born in Jersey City, NJ on March 12, 1934, a son of the late Bernard and Frances (Monuse) Parola. Carlo was a very proud veteran. Immediately following high school, He joined the US Air Force and worked as a Communications Technician, retiring after twenty years of service. He met his beloved wife, Anna Melus Navarro while serving active duty in Spain. They were married on January 6, 1968 and moved to Colchester after his retirement from the Air Force in 1971. He worked for AT&T for many years as an Electronic Technician and later owned and operated the Schwab Spirit Shop on South Main in Colchester. Carlo was a communicant of St. Andrew Church and was also a member and Grand Knight with the KOC, Spellman Council. He was very active with the Boy Scouts, Troop 72 in Colchester when his son was young, helping him earn the Eagle Scout Award. Carlo was proud of his Italian heritage. He traveled to Italy with his family and reconnected with other family members living there. Carlo and his wife Anna retired to Englewood, FL where they stayed until 2016 when they moved back to Colchester to be close to their grandchildren. Carlo will be remembered as a gregarious, open and jovial man who's sense of humor and outgoing nature left a lasting impression on people he knew. He will be dearly missed but always remembered with love by his wife, Anna of 51 years, his son, Taber and wife Kelly Parola of Colchester; two sisters, Veronica Fisher and Gloria Negrete; three grandchildren, Cameron, Madison and Marissa; and numerous extended family and friends. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, May 28th from 5 – 7 pm at the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Rd., Colchester. A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 29th at 10 am, directly at St. Andrew Church, 128 Norwich Ave., Colchester, CT 06415. Burial will follow in the State Veteran's Cemetery, Bow Lane in Middletown. Donations in his memory may be made to the church. For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com





Published in The Hartford Courant on May 26, 2019