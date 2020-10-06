1/1
Carlo Colagiovanni
Carlo "Chic" Colagiovanni, 81, of Plainville, Connecticut, beloved father of Lisa Gottier and Steven Colagiovanni, passed away on September 30, 2020 after a short and courageous battle with cancer. Carlo was born in Brooklyn, NY, shortly after his parents, Rosa (Di Maio) and Angelo Colagiovanni, emigrated from Italy, and his heritage had always been an important part of his life. A devoted son, father and grandfather, he was deeply loved by his family. His children will remember all their trips and vacations around the US, especially their cross country car trip to California, where Carlo began a new job and a family adventure before returning to Connecticut. After his retirement from the tool and die making profession, he spent lots of time with his grandchildren, creating memories that will live on forever. He loved his family with a generous heart and a warm soul, and would move mountains for them. When he wasn't adoring his grandkids, he indulged his passion for sports, playing baseball and softball, and loved watching his favorite teams, especially the UConn Huskies and the Red Sox. Besides his children, Lisa and Steven, he leaves behind his beloved grandchildren, Julia and Eric Gottier, and Michael and Lauren Colagiovanni, as well as his son-in-law, Robert Gottier, and his daughter-in-law, Michele Colagiovanni. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad Street, Plainville from 12 to 2 PM with a service in celebration of Carlo's life beginning at 1:45 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Saint Mary Cemetery, New Britain. Family and friends attending are required to wear facial coverings, practice social distancing and are expected to follow all guidelines from the CDC. Casual attire is welcomed. For more information or to leave expressions of sympathy online, please visit www.BAILEY-FUNERALHOME.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Bailey Funeral Home
OCT
9
Celebration of Life
01:45 PM
Bailey Funeral Home
