Carlo Franzoni, 91, of Avon, beloved husband for almost 45 years of the late Lucia (Formica) Franzoni, died in the arms of his loving family on November 7, 2020. Born June 7, 1929 in Esine in Brescia, Italy, he was the son of the late Andrea and Margherita (Fenini) Franzoni. As a child, he helped his family tending to the farm and village store they had at the time. Before coming to America, he worked in Germany, Switzerland and in Canada. He immigrated to America in 1970, where he met his loving wife Lucia and had three children. He leaves behind Dr. Marina Franzoni and grandson Carlino, Margaret (Davide) Aparo and grandchildren Maria and Paul. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family members. In addition to his loving wife, Lucia and his parents, he was predeceased by his infant son, Carlo; two brothers, Paolo and Piero Franzoni and six sisters, Ausilia Wessel, Lidia Corradini, Magdalena Franzoni, Paola Federici, Franca Franzoni, and Sandra Franzoni. Carlo was a hardworking man who always could be seen with a smile and took everything in life in stride. He had impeccable work ethic, starting his own elastic netting fabrication called Franconet. He adored his family and loved working in the garden, especially his beautiful flowers. He was a meat cutter and worked many years in different establishments, Crown Supermarket, Edwards Supermarket and Finast Supermarket. Upon retirement, he went back to work at Crown Supermarket part time for 20 years. Special thanks to the staff at Cherry Brook Health Care Center, especially nurse Nicole, who was like a daughter to Carlo. The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Boulevard, Wethersfield. A prayer service will take place at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral chapel. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. To share a memory of Carlo with his family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
