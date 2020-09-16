1/2
Carlo Joseph Sammarco
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carlo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carlo Joseph Sammarco, 88, of Rocky Hill, loving husband for 64 years to Anna (Marano) Sammarco, passed away on Monday (September 14, 2020) at Hartford Hospital. He was born in Torre del Greco, Naples, Italy on March 19, 1932, a son of the late Gennaro and Sofia (Simione) Sammarco. Carlo was an Army veteran of the Korean War. He retired as a Dental Technician after working for many years in dental labs both in Connecticut and New York. Carlo was a parishioner of St. Josephine Bakhita Parish and attended St. James Church. He was a member of the Rocky Hill Senior Serenaders as well as the Rocky Hill Seniors Club. He was also a member of the Hartford Vet Center in Rocky Hill. In his free time, Carlo enjoyed bowling, gardening and tinkering around the house. Besides his wife Anna, Carlo leaves behind a daughter, Sofia Striffler and her husband Bob of Wethersfield; a son, Gennaro Sammarco and his wife Stephanie of Bethpage, NY; a brother, Vincent Sammarco of Gainesville, FL; a sister, Catherine Esposito of Brooklyn, NY; four beloved grandchildren, Diana and her husband Jay, Michael, Laura, and Juliana; two great-grandchildren, Lyla and Callum; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two sisters, Carmela Fermo and Joan Sammarco. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday (September 17, 2020) at 10 AM in St. Josephine Bakhita Parish at St. James Church, 767 Elm St. Rocky Hill. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, attendance is limited, masks and safe social distancing are required. Military honors will be rendered at the conclusion of Mass at the church. Burial will be private in St. John Cemetery, Queens, NY at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hartford Vet Center, 27 Elm St. Rocky Hill, CT 06067, St. Josephine Bakhita Parish in Rocky Hill, or a charity of the donor's choice. Rose Hill Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online expressions of sympathy, memories, or photo tributes at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Josephine Bakhita Parish at St. James Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 529-3381
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 16, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved