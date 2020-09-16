Carlo Joseph Sammarco, 88, of Rocky Hill, loving husband for 64 years to Anna (Marano) Sammarco, passed away on Monday (September 14, 2020) at Hartford Hospital. He was born in Torre del Greco, Naples, Italy on March 19, 1932, a son of the late Gennaro and Sofia (Simione) Sammarco. Carlo was an Army veteran of the Korean War. He retired as a Dental Technician after working for many years in dental labs both in Connecticut and New York. Carlo was a parishioner of St. Josephine Bakhita Parish and attended St. James Church. He was a member of the Rocky Hill Senior Serenaders as well as the Rocky Hill Seniors Club. He was also a member of the Hartford Vet Center in Rocky Hill. In his free time, Carlo enjoyed bowling, gardening and tinkering around the house. Besides his wife Anna, Carlo leaves behind a daughter, Sofia Striffler and her husband Bob of Wethersfield; a son, Gennaro Sammarco and his wife Stephanie of Bethpage, NY; a brother, Vincent Sammarco of Gainesville, FL; a sister, Catherine Esposito of Brooklyn, NY; four beloved grandchildren, Diana and her husband Jay, Michael, Laura, and Juliana; two great-grandchildren, Lyla and Callum; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two sisters, Carmela Fermo and Joan Sammarco. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday (September 17, 2020) at 10 AM in St. Josephine Bakhita Parish at St. James Church, 767 Elm St. Rocky Hill. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, attendance is limited, masks and safe social distancing are required. Military honors will be rendered at the conclusion of Mass at the church. Burial will be private in St. John Cemetery, Queens, NY at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hartford Vet Center, 27 Elm St. Rocky Hill, CT 06067, St. Josephine Bakhita Parish in Rocky Hill, or a charity of the donor's choice
. Rose Hill Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online expressions of sympathy, memories, or photo tributes at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com
.