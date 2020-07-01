Carlos Alexis Rivera was born on May 20th, 1992 to his mother Becky Carrion and father Carlos Rivera at Saint Francis Hospital; an amazing son who made people laugh and brought smiles to face's with his sense of humor. A man that would bend over backwards to help those in need and mom's personal little mechanic. Always surrounded by his friends and protectors who have become a part of the family and loved by many; especially his mom to her he was the perfect little baby boy. Life would seem short to many but those who were touched by him understood that the quality of existence far exceeded the quantity of time in which one lives. He has left behind 3 brothers Christopher Rivera, William Dejesus, Elijah Rivera and 4 sisters Jennifer Rivera, Katherine Rivera, Dayanara Dejesus, and Alexandra Rivera, as well as two grandmothers Elsie Carrion and Juane Rivera, one grandfather Pedro Carrion, a nephew Francisco Rivera and his girlfriend of 9 years Brittney Roldan. I love you Bebo, always know that and I will see you again when my time comes. I guess God needed you first… until we meet again, I love you. Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 180 Farmington Ave., Hartford on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 4:00-8:00pm. Memorial contributions may be made to Paws for Purple Hearts, 10201 Old Redwood Highway, Penngrove, CA 94951. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 1, 2020.